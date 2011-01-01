Sambhi Transport is your crane truck and general transport specialist. We offer fast, reliable heavy load pick-up and delivery services for commercial and residential customers.
No matter how big or small the load you are hauling, our range of crane trucks and 2 Man-team can handle the toughest projects. Our comprehensive approach towards understanding our clients’ needs allows our drivers and operators to transport and deliver your cargo safely and securely.
We are specialist in buildings material handling and general freight. More than 5+ years into business and growing rapidly.
Whether you need a 6-Tons to 12 Tons Crane truck or 2 Man-Team for manual handling- our fleet is serviced regularly to meet all road safety standards. Our cost-effective and reliable transportation not only helps our clients save on costs but also to mitigate risk.
Toowoomba , Queensland, Australia
Call or Text - 0408243108 Email - sambhiptyltd@gmail.com
Mon
07:00 am – 05:00 pm
Tue
07:00 am – 05:00 pm
Wed
07:00 am – 05:00 pm
Thu
07:00 am – 05:00 pm
Fri
07:00 am – 05:00 pm
Sat
07:00 am – 01:00 pm
Sun
Closed
Feel free to call us during business hours.
